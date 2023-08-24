Gauhati High Court acquits 6 accused in Dhemaji bomb blast case

Guwahati, Aug 24: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has acquitted six people accused in the 2004 Dhemaji Bomb blast incident on Thursday.

The development followed after the accused challenged the order of the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court at the Gauhati High Court.

The top court pronounced the verdict on August 24 and acquitted the six accused of all charges related to the incident.

The incident pertains to the bomb explosion in Assam's Dhemaji district on August 15, 2004, after which 18 children died on the occasion of Independence Day.

It is alleged that the united Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) triggered the explosion in the Dhemaji College playground during the Independence Day festivities at 8:55 am.

In 2019, Dhemaji District and Sessions court found six people guilty and convicted them under relevant IPC sections, such as sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder), as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier, the lower court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.

Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment.