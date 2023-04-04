Gauhati HC to celebrate 75 years of existence on April 5

Guwahati, April 4: The Gauhati High Court will be celebrating 75 years of its existence on April 5, 2023. The Platinum Jubilee celebration of the court will be graced by the President of India, Prime Minster of India and the Chief Justice of India along with a host of dignitaries.

A felicitation ceremony will be held for the Senior Advocates and Retired Judicial Officers, Registry and Pleaders Clerks on the occasion which will be followed by the release of the Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage” by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. A commemorative stamp of the Gauhati High Court will also be released by the Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju on April 5. A special platinum jubilee edition of the magazine ATMAN will also be released.

Meanwhile, on April 6, six books on customary laws will be released by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Rabha, Tiwa, ZemeNaga and Bodos of Assam, Nyshis of Arunachal Pradesh and Halams of Tripura this will be followed by the felicitation of Former Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

A mobile application meant for the safety of women named- Bhoroxa will be launched by the President of India on April 7.

The platinum jubilee of the High Court will culminate on April 14 which will be attended by the Prime Minister of India.

Established in the year 1948, the Gauhati High Court served as the common court for the seven north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh until the creation of the separate High Courts for the States of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on 23 March, 2013. The Gauhati High Court now has jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, with its Principal Seat at Guwahati and 3 (three) permanent Benches in Kohima (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).