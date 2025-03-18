Gauhati HC seeks Assam govt’s action plan to curb hill cutting & artificial flooding

Guwahati, March 18: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to provide a detailed account of measures taken to curb rampant hill cutting in Guwahati and surrounding areas.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the North East Eco Development Society concerning Guwahati’s artificial flood problem.

During the hearing, the Assam government filed an affidavit detailing ongoing initiatives to address the issue.

The Urban Affairs Department informed the court that a consultancy firm has been engaged to develop a GIS-based comprehensive drainage master plan for Guwahati. Additionally, a topographical survey and inventory of stormwater drains are in progress, alongside a detailed project report for the Bahini River.

Senior advocate Kamal Nayan Choudhury, acting as amicus curiae, presented recommendations from a former CEO of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). These suggestions included:

Imposing a three-year restriction on building permissions in low-lying areas until flooding issues are resolved.

Ensuring all reserved forest areas within greater Guwahati are free from encroachment.

Conducting a survey of land beyond the TRA (Town and Regional Authority) jurisdiction to regulate construction activities.

The court took note of these suggestions and instructed the Assam government to incorporate them into its flood mitigation plan.

The advocate general of Assam, Debjit Saikia, acknowledged that uncontrolled hill cutting and mining were among the primary causes of artificial flooding in the city. He assured the court that the state government was working on measures to curb these practices.

Stressing on the urgency of the issue, the high court stated, "Rampant hill cutting must be checked and stopped," and directed the Assam government to report on actions taken to prevent hill mining.

The next hearing is expected to assess the government’s response to the court’s directives.