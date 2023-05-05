Gauhati HC rejects Srinivas' bail plea

Guwahati, May 5: The Gauhati High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B.V.

Another appeal made by the Congress leader to quash the complaint lodged by the former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta was also rejected by the court on Thursday.

As a result of this, Srinivas may face an arrest.

He was supposed to appear before the Assam Police on Tuesday, however, he sought an extension as his plea before the Gauhati High Court was pending.

According to police sources, Srinivas may be asked to come to Dispur police station within a day or two.

In her complaint, Dutta claimed that Srinivas had been persistently harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words, and also threatening her of dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers.

The complaint was lodged on April 19 at the Dispur police station.

She further stated in her complaint that the accused harassed her, grabbed her arm, shoved her, used vulgar terms, and threatened to damage her career in the party if she reported about him during the most recent party plenary meeting in Raipur.

In accordance with the IT Act and various IPC sections pertaining to harassment of women, the police had filed a FIR.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police went to Srinivas' residence in Bengaluru and served a notice to appear in person before the police in Guwahati.

In the notice, Srinivas was asked not to tamper with the evidence in the case and to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

"Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A(3) and (4) of CrPC," the police notice further mentioned.