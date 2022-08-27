Gauhati HC rejects petition challenging mobile internet ban during govt recruitment exams

Guwahati, Aug 27: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the petition challenging the Assam Government's decision on suspension of mobile internet services during Grade III and IV recruitment examinations for various government posts.

Hearing a writ petition, Justice Suman Shyam maintained that the petitioner failed to make any prima facie case in the matter.

"This Court is also of the view that the petitioner has failed to make out a case on facts in support of his prayer for interim relief. Therefore, the prayer for the interim order stands rejected," said the order issued by the court.

In the interest of holding free, fair and transparent recruitment examination, the Assam Government has decided to suspended mobile internet services during the exam hours on two specified dates i.e. on August 21 and 28 between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and thereafter, between 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a total period of four hours in 25 districts.

A social worker Raju Prasad Sarma challenged the Assam Government's decision and filed a writ petition with the assistance of an organization Internet Freedom Foundation on August 23.

The petitioner argued that the internet ban puts a fetter in the exercise of the fundamental rights. However, refusing to pass any interim order the court directed the Assam govt to to file an affidavit over the matter.

Responding to the petitioner the government contended that the decision was taken in regard to the enormity of the exercise and in order to instill public faith and confidence and also to ensure a free, fair and malpractice-free recruitment process, the State has come up with elaborate arrangements on the basis of Standard Operative Procedure and temporary suspension of the mobile data services during the examination hours was adopted as the last option.

The next exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday (August 28).