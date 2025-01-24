Gauhati HC orders KAAC to respond to PGR land disputes in West Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Jan 24: The Gauhati High Court has issued directives in response to multiple writ petitions concerning the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which focus on land disputes related to the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) in the Kherani locality of West Karbi Anglong.

In case No. WP(C)/3524/ 2024, the standing counsel for the KAAC requested and was granted four weeks to file an affidavit in opposition on behalf of the respondent KAAC authorities. Similarly, in case No. WP(C)/3718/ 2024, the KAAC's counsel sought three weeks to submit their affidavit. The court has scheduled a subsequent listing of these matters for February 19, 2025.

In another case, WP(C)/ 5117/2024, involving the petitioners' counsel, the matter was adjourned and was set for hearing on February 5, 2025, with the interim order issued previously remaining in effect until that date.

The central issue pertains to 11,607 bighas of PGR land located in the Kherani area under the Donka Revenue Circle of West Karbi Anglong district. Reports indicate that approximately 22.26% of this area has been encroached upon by human settlements.

The KAAC authorities have thus far been unable to produce the authentic government notification formally designating the land as PGR/ VGR. While the Revenue Department of the KAAC asserts the existence of a notification from the British era, specifically Notification No. 221-R, dated July 8, 1933, this document could not be located. Additionally, a boundary notification from the Mikir Hills District (notification No. TAD/R/31/50/151, Shillong, dated April 13, 1951) references the PGR but lacks precise demarcation.

In light of these matters, the high-powered committee, chaired by KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, has instructed the Revenue Department to collaborate with the Director of Land Records, Assam, to ascertain the original notification's whereabouts. To facilitate this endeavour, Dr Dharamsing Teron and Elwin Teron, chief advisor to the Chief Executive Member, have travelled to London to seek relevant records in British museums and archives.

Meanwhile, the KAAC has issued a tender notice for the erection of barricades to protect the unencroached portions of the Kherani PGR land. Protests continue from various organizations advocating for the immediate eviction of encroachers, invoking the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in Jagpal Singh & Ors vs. State of Punjab & Ors (2011), which underscored the importance of protecting and restoring public grazing lands.

The upcoming hearings are anticipated to be pivotal in resolving this prolonged dispute.

- By Correspondent