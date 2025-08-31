Gauhati HC-led consultation pledges stronger protection for girl child across Northeast

Guwahati, August 30: The Gauhati High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee organised a state-level multi-stakeholders consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment” in partnership with Assam Child Protection Society and UNICEF.

The day-long consultation, held Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC) in Guwahati on Saturday, was inaugurated by Gauhati High Court Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, who is the chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee.

The consultation brought together voices from across the region with adolescents and young adults sharing their experiences of child marriage, violence, and resilience.

Delegations from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland presented progress made and the persisting challenges in child protection.

Panel discussions were held on inter- and intra-departmental cooperation, the role of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, and the realities faced by frontline workers.

Experts also emphasised on strengthening data systems, victim support services, helplines, survivor care, and safeguarding children in online spaces.

The consultation forms part of the preparations for the 11th Annual National Child Protection Stakeholders' Consultation, scheduled for October under the guidance of the Supreme Court of India.

The 2025 theme, “Safeguarding the Girl Child”, underlines the urgency of tackling violence against girls, child marriage, trafficking, and online exploitation—issues that threaten the health, education, and well-being of children across the country.

The consultation concluded with a collective commitment - protecting the girl child is not only a legal obligation but also a shared moral responsibility, one that requires joint efforts from the judiciary, government, civil society, and communities, the release said.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and DGP Harmeet Singh and senior officials from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland were also present on the occasion.

PTI