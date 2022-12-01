Gauhati HC issues notice against illegal recruitment in fisheries department

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to Assam Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against illegal appointment on Wednesday.

The public interest litigation in Gauhati High Court was filed to bring the top bureaucrat who has made illegal appointments under the scanner.

The High Court has issued the notice to the Fisheries Development Corporation and Directorate of Fisheries after hearing the PIL.

As per reports, around 217 employees were illegally appointed under the then chairman of the corporation Ramakant Deori.

The employees were subsequently dismissed from their jobs, after the court issued a notice. However, no action was taken against the top officials who appointed them.



