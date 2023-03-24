84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul

By The Assam Tribune
Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, March 24: The Gauhati High Court on Friday (March 24) granted bail to former APSC Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul in a case registered against him at the Bhangagarh Police Station.

This has paved the way for his release from jail as he had already secured bail in other cases registered against him in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam. Paul was arrested in November 2016 and has been in judicial custody since then.

