Gauhati HC gives clean chit to ex-CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in 'secret killings' case

Guwahati, June 13: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday while upholding the 2018 verdict on the ‘secret killings’ case gave a clean chit to former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

The high court maintained that the claims against Mahanta were part of conspiracy played by political parties to destroy his public image.

Mahanta while expressing gratitude hailed the verdict of the high court.

Meanwhile, Ajit Bhuyan and Ananta Kalita, Rajya Sabha MPs from Assam, were also hauled up by the Gauhati high court for failing to produce meaningful documentation in support of their accusations.

On September 3, 2018, the duo filed an interlocutory application under Section 5 of the Limitation Act, appealing the Gauhati High Court's decision in the matter.

The 'secret killings' in Assam allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2001.

Unknown assailants allegedly hunted down and assassinated relatives, acquaintances, and sympathisers of ULFA members. When the 'secret killings' allegedly occurred in Assam, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the state's chief minister.

After the Tarun Gogoi government took over, the Saikia commission was formed to investigate the killings. However, the commission pointed out that the surrendered ULFA members were involved in the killings.

The findings of the commission were later quashed by the Gauhati HC in 2018.