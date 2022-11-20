Gauhati HC directs NHIDCL to look into grievances of 4 lane works

Guwahati, Nov 20: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been given three months to look into certain complaints made by two local residents of the Kaliabor Tiniali area who filed a PIL alleging shortcomings in works for the four-laning of the National Highway-37 from Rangagara to Kaliabor Tiniali, the stretch from Kaliabor Tiniiali to Dolabari, as well the stretch from Judicial Court Complex, Kaliabor to Kaliabor Tiniali and Kaliabor Tiniali to Uluoni Chariali.

The petitioners have asked the court to issue an order incorporating the provision of essential utility services, including service roads and drainage systems andpedestrian under pass etc., in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The High Court in its order passed on Friday stated, "The record indicates that because non-action on the part of National Highway Authority, water logging has become perennial problem in the area in question. We, therefore, deem it fit to direct the respondents to look into the grievance raised by the petitioner as well as the correspondences on record within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of this order."



According to reports, the Bench has also noted that the minutes of a meeting held on March 6, 2019 indicate that effort had been made by the state government to highlight the concerns regarding the nature of works undertaken under the NHIDCL in the area and that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been also apprised of the matter.







