Gauhati HC directs concerned parties to file affidavit on detection of formalin-laced fish

Guwahati, May 9: After hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) in the case involving the presence of toxic formalin in imported (chalani) fish in Assam, the Gauhati High Court issued notifications to the interested parties to file an affidavit by May 21.

After a PIL asking for a prohibition on the sale of imported fish laced with formalin was filed with the Gauhati High Court, the court informed the state government, the fishery department, and the food safety authorities.

Furthermore, the court also informed Nagaon College and requested to submit a report, detailing the incident.

This comes following Nagaon College's discovery about the deadly formalin present in imported fish.

It may be mentioned that consumption of fish containing formalin has been associated with a higher risk of developing cancer in people.

The parties involved have been ordered by the court to file an affidavit in connection with the subject by May 21.