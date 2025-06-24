Gas spews for 13 days in Sivasagar; experts rip ONGC contractor’s ‘unpreparedness’

Guwahati, June 24: The blowout at a well in ONGC’s Rudrasagar oilfield where gas has continued to spew uncontrollably for the 13th consecutive day has sparked serious concerns over the operational practices of the private firm contracted by the PSU, particularly regarding its technical competence.

Industry veterans with extensive experience in exploration and production noted that standard practice requires at least two safety “barriers” – and often three – to prevent blowouts during such operations.

“The annuli – the space between casing strings or between the casing and the wellbore – are generally filled with specialized fluids to maintain wellbore pressure and protect the casing. This forms the first barrier. The second is the blowout preventer (BOP), a critical device mounted on the wellhead that uses valves and mechanical systems to seal the well and prevent any uncontrolled hydrocarbon release,” they explained. “BOPs are rigorously tested before installation.”

According to reports, both barriers appear to have failed under extreme gas pressure.

Experts questioned the preparedness of the private operator. “BOPs are designed based on the known pressure profile of the well, which is assessed during the initial drilling phase. How could the operators underestimate the pressure? Was the well’s history ignored? Was there a communication lapse between ONGC and the private firm?” they asked.

Responding to questions about how a gas blowout could occur in an old oil well, they said: “Geological surveys only confirm hydrocarbon presence – they don’t always distinguish between oil and gas. Typically, gas is found in upper formations, followed by oil, with water layers below. If gas finds existed nearby, this possibility should have been factored in. The operators ought to have anticipated such a scenario.”

Notably, a similar blowout occurred at Oil India Limited’s Baghjan well in 2020, also under the management of a private operator. That site, however, was a known gas reservoir.

The bitter experience at Baghjan had underscored the need for stringent monitoring mechanisms while outsourcing such work to private contractors, but the Rudrasagar blowout has yet again raised red flags on operational oversight.

The incident occurred at Well No. RDS-147 around noon on June 12, reportedly during a perforation job meant for zone transfer – an operation to start production from a new reservoir layer. Such procedures are typically conducted under strictly controlled conditions.

Following the blowout, ONGC swiftly took over operations and has been scrambling to regain control of the site.