Gas pipeline burst triggers panic in Golaghat, residents rush out of homes

Golaghat, October 27: Panic swept through Bishnupur near Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday evening after a gas pipeline belonging to Assam Gas Company suddenly burst along National Highway 39, triggering fear and chaos among residents.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by thick clouds of smoke rising into the sky. Within minutes, the area was engulfed in haze, forcing people to rush out of their homes fearing a major fire or blast.

The exact cause of the pipeline rupture is yet to be ascertained. Emergency response teams were reportedly alerted, but at the time of writing this report, officials have not released any statement on how the incident occurred or whether any injuries were reported.

Local residents described the moments after the burst as tense and confusing. Workers were seen attempting to contain the leak, but people complained that no clear information had been shared with them.

Expressing concern over public safety, Dipok Gogoi, president of the All Tea Tribes Students’ Union, Morangi Anchalik Samittee, criticised the delayed response from authorities.

“The gas pipe has burst, but how it happened we don’t know yet. Two workers are currently trying to block the leak, but they themselves don’t know who the contractor is. If by chance the leak catches fire, it will affect the local residents and pose a danger to others. We are still waiting for the authorities and emergency team to fix the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

For hours after the incident, the pungent smell of gas lingered in the air, adding to public anxiety. Residents have urged the Assam Gas Company and the district administration to take immediate safety measures and ensure such incidents do not recur, especially in areas where gas pipelines run close to residential settlements.

As of now, no fire incident has been reported, but the area remains on alert as authorities work to secure the site and assess the damage.