Gas leak triggers panic in Sivasagar’s Bhotiyapara Barichuk; residents evacuate homes

Sivasagar, June 12: Panic gripped the Bhatiapar Barichuk area of Sivasagar district on Thursday following a major gas leak caused by a pipeline burst at a drilling site.

In response, three fire engines from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been deployed to the site. Firefighters are continuously spraying water to prevent any potential fire outbreak.

Senior ONGC officials and personnel from Joysagar Police are on site, monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency response efforts.

The leak, which has continued unabated and at high pressure, has created a potentially hazardous situation, prompting residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

“We heard a loud noise and rushed outside. Gas was spewing from the pipe, and without a second thought, we ran for our lives,” said a local resident.

The drilling operation was being carried out by a private company, SK Petrol. The incident occurred while the company was installing a new pipeline at oil well number RD-S147, located at drilling site SKP-135. During the installation, an explosion triggered the pipeline burst, leading to a massive release of gas.

“The sound was deafening. We were terrified. After the blast, oil splattered all over our tin roof. It’s been about 20 days since the drilling started,” another resident recounted.

As the gas leak continues, authorities have raised concerns about the risk of a larger disaster if the situation is not quickly contained.