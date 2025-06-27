Gas leak capped after 16 days at Bhatiapar in Sivasagar, residents demand compensation

Sivasagar, June 27: ONGC has successfully capped the gas leak from its well no 147 at Bhatiapar in Sivasagar district today at 11:15 am, ending a 16-day-long ordeal. The leak, which began on June 12, was brought under control through coordinated efforts by ONGC’s crisis management team and international well-control experts, primarily from the United States.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, confirmed the development through a post on microblogging site, praising the operation as a meticulously executed mission completed “within the shortest possible time,” and importantly, “without any injury, casualty, or fire.”

“ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS#147A today at 11:15 hrs. This was made possible through careful planning, international collaboration, and the exemplary competence of ONGC’s Crisis Management Team,” he wrote. He also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state officials for their continuous support.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded back with gratitude.

“Thank you Hon’ble Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri for your exceptional leadership. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Team ONGC and the State administration. Above all, my deepest gratitude to the brave residents of Sivasagar for their extraordinary perseverance and cooperation throughout this crisis", the CM posted on micro blogging site.

While the technical crisis may be over, the humanitarian concerns are far from resolved.

Local residents voiced strong demands for medical attention, especially for vulnerable groups affected by the environmental and auditory pollution caused by the leak.

“We are relieved the leak has stopped. But the damage is done, our surroundings are polluted, and our health has suffered. Pregnant women and children have been especially affected. We urge ONGC and the administration to immediately deploy ENT specialists and provide necessary healthcare support,” said a resident of Bhatiapar.

“For over two weeks, we lived in relief camps, leaving behind our homes, belongings, and livestock. The Chief Minister visited us, but no representative from SK Petro came. ONGC must take responsibility and provide compensation proactively. People shouldn’t have to run from pillar to post,” said another affected resident.

The leak had forced multiple families into relief camps and caused widespread damage to property, livestock, and local ecology. Many residents also raised concerns over delayed communication and lack of immediate support during the initial days of the crisis.

Efforts to cap the well began intensively last week under the supervision of a team of American experts, who were brought in by ONGC to execute a complex well-capping operation.

Despite the relief of technical success, the lack of a formal local announcement by ONGC has added to the frustration of residents, who are calling for a comprehensive rehabilitation package and environmental restoration.