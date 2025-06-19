‘Gas from Assam well leak non-toxic’, says ONGC as gas leak crisis enters Day 8

Sivasagar, June 19: As the ongoing gas leak from well RDS 147A in Sivasagar enters Day 8 on Thursday, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has said it has successfully diverted a portion of the gas to a nearby production facility in a controlled manner.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, ONGC said, “As an additional safety measure, water blanketing of the well is being continuously maintained.”

The company also assured that the safety of the local community and the environment remains its top priority.

According to ongoing air quality monitoring conducted by the Pollution Control Board, Assam, the ambient air quality in the area remains within permissible limits as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2009 National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

“A thorough analysis of the released gas, based on sample collection, confirms that the gas is non-toxic. Being lighter than air, it is dispersing upward into higher altitudes, minimising risks to nearby habitations,” the statement said.

The Corporation also added that the gas, composed of 976% methane, ascends to higher altitudes due to its lightness and does settle down due to weight.

Noise levels around the well site are also being continuously monitored and have been found to be within acceptable limits beyond a 500-metre radius, the statement read.

In view of the situation, entry to the site has been restricted to authorised operational personnel only. ONGC’s in-house well control experts are working round the clock and are in constant consultation with an international well control agency.

“The process to mobilise their team to the site of the incident has already been initiated to further strengthen efforts on the ground,” the statement added, though it did not disclose the name of the agency or a timeline for its arrival.

The leak, which began on June 12, has forced the evacuation of around 70 families from the immediate vicinity to a relief camp in Bhati Bongaon, amid fears of a possible explosion.

Meanwhile, the worsening health conditions of relief camp inmates have raised concerns among locals and medical workers. Gaurisagar Block Medical Officer Dr. Tazim Ahmed said 114 people were examined at the government-run health camp on June 15, with cases of fever, gastritis, diarrhea, and fungal infections reported.

One patient with diarrhea was referred to Joysagar Civil Hospital. ONGC also conducted a parallel health camp, where 268 individuals were screened, bringing the total number of people receiving medical attention to 382 in a single day.

ONGC has reiterated that all its actions are being taken in line with regulatory guidelines and international best practices.