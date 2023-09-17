85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Gas emission triggers panic in Golaghat

By The Assam Tribune
Gas emission triggers panic in Golaghat
Guwahati, Sept 17: Gas emission due to cracks in a gas carrying pipe triggered panic among the people in Athabari village in Golaghat district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident transpired during a pit-digging operation conducted by BSNL staff.

Assam Gas Company personnel are currently present at the scene, actively working to mitigate the issue and ensure the safety of the local population.

The Assam Tribune


X