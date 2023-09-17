Gas emission triggers panic in Golaghat

Guwahati, Sept 17: Gas emission due to cracks in a gas carrying pipe triggered panic among the people in Athabari village in Golaghat district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday.
The incident transpired during a pit-digging operation conducted by BSNL staff.
Assam Gas Company personnel are currently present at the scene, actively working to mitigate the issue and ensure the safety of the local population.
