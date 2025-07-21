Garukhuti to host agriculture university, aqua park, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced plans to establish an agricultural university in Garukhuti to promote organic and modern farming practices across Assam.

“From Baihata Chariali to Bihpuria, there is no agriculture university. We want to set one up in Garukhuti exclusively for indigenous students. This will help people gain knowledge about modern and organic farming,” the Chief Minister announced, during a public meeting at Garukhuti in Sipajhar.

Sarma further informed that the Centre has recently approved the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park on 533 bighas of land in Garukhuti.

“This Aqua Park will provide fish farming training to indigenous youth. Gradually, we aim to transform Garukhuti into a symbol of self-reliance,” he added.

Furthermore, in a major relief to farmers, the Chief Minister announced a hike in their monthly remuneration.

“Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika earlier proposed an increment of Rs 1,000. I am adding Rs 1,000 more to it from the government’s side. So, now every farmer will receive a salary increase of Rs 2,000 per month,” Sarma declared.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the success of the Garukhuti Project, claiming it has generated Rs. 500 crore in revenue in 2025, with Rs.8 crore saved in the project’s bank account.

With the proposed agriculture university and aqua park, Garukhuti is poised to become a model for rural development and self-reliance in Assam.