‘Garg touched millions across borders’: Bangladesh envoy at Zubeen Khetra

Sonapur, Oct 30: A delegation from the Government of Bangladesh visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Thursday to pay tribute to the late artiste whose passing has left an indelible void across the cultural landscape of Assam and beyond.

The delegation was led by Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Preeti Rahman, accompanied by Zikrul Hasan Fahad, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

The visiting dignitaries offered floral tributes at the cremation site and spent a few quiet moments in remembrance of the celebrated artiste.

“The remarkable body of work of this multi-talented artiste and creative legend has touched millions across Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity and prayer with the family of Zubeen Garg. He has a huge fan following in Bangladesh. People in our country have been deeply shocked by his untimely demise," said Rahman.

Adding further about his immortal legacy, Rahman said, “He will continue to live in the hearts of Bangladeshi fans and admirers through his work; he will always remain a cultural icon.”

The visit underscores Garg’s influence beyond borders. Known for his versatility as a singer, composer, actor and filmmaker, Garg’s music transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries, finding resonance in Bangladesh as much as in his home state of Assam.