Garamsing Ghat: A living legacy amidst decline of Barbhag's traditional river ghats

Nalbari, Nov. 9: Once there were more than a dozen ghats (piers) on the rivers Pagladia and Baralia in the flood-affected Barbhag area of Nalbari district. Now, the traditional ghats of these rivers have become deserted with the progress of civilisation. Concrete bridges have replaced most of these ghats. In the past, these ghats were used for transportation of people and goods from Barbhag to other areas and they played an important role in the socio-economic life of this area.

There were many ghats on the river Pagladia, including Sonkurihar Ghat, Damal Ghat, Bashir Ghat, Kamarkuchi Ghat, Ulabarir Ghat, and Nakhetir Ghat. On the other hand, Bahar Ghat, Dokohar Ghat, Barbukiar Ghat, Garamsing Ghat, and Choumukhar Ghat were some important ghats on the river Baralia. The existence of these ghats on the two rivers became endangered during the last 20 years after being bridged at different times.

Garamsing Ghat of the river Baralia is the last witness to the living history of the greater Barbhag area. This is the only pier that still exists in the area out of a dozen erstwhile piers. However, though the ghat is alive, there is no more facility to cross the river safely. After the recent delimitation of Assembly constituencies, it falls under the Rangia Assembly constituency in Kamrup district. Bargacha village under Barbhag revenue circle is on one side of the pier and Garamsing village in Rangia is on the other side. The people who use the ghat belong to the greater Barbhag area.

Garamsing ghat is managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), which has engaged a boatman named Rajiv Das, who has been plying his boat to transport people for the past 12 years. However, the department has allegedly not been able to provide a suitably big and safe departmental boat.

"People cross the river in my fishing boat. To repair the boat, I don't get a single rupee from the PWD," he lamented. However, he receives a small remuneration from the PWD between the months of April and October.

During the other months, the villagers construct a bamboo bridge to cross the river. This ghat is a symbol of the special heritage of the area as all other ghats of this area have become defunct.

The residents of the area have been demanding the construction of a concrete bridge on the ghat. It is learned that a survey has already been conducted here. If the concrete bridge is constructed here then a special heritage will be lost from the pages of the history of the flood-prone Barbhag area.





- By Ramen Kalita