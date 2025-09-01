'Gang of four' ministers behind BJP’s 'syndicate culture' in Assam: Pradyut Bordoloi

Margherita, Sept 1: Nagaon MP and former Margherita MLA Pradyut Bordoloi, on Monday, launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Assam government, terming it a “syndicate government” run under the leadership of a “Gang of four” ministers. The Congressman, however, refrained from naming them.

Speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting in Margherita, Bordoloi alleged that the four ministers have promoted a "culture of syndicates" for personal gain.

“BJP is under the control of four ministers. These ministers run syndicates to ensure their families grow economically,” he said.

With the Assam Legislative Assembly elections drawing closer, the Congress has intensified its campaign in the 83-Margherita constituency. Addressing workers at Margherita Congress Bhawan, Bordoloi said it was time for the party to reclaim its ground in the region.

He admitted that his defeat in the 2016 Assembly polls to BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma, coupled with weak local leadership, had weakened the Congress base in Margherita.

Bordoloi, who later contested from Nagaon and won, also acknowledged that his absence from Margherita had further hurt the party’s prospects.

“Yes, Congress had organisational weaknesses. The block president did not perform well. Congress’ DNA in Margherita is strong, but I too was careless and did not focus enough on the people. Now, by removing these hurdles, we will work to strengthen the party,” he said.

On the issue of alliances, the MP clarified that there had been no talks with Raijor Dal so far.

“There has not been any discussion about an alliance with Raijor Dal. But we want to fight together with Raijor Dal, AJP and other regional parties that oppose the BJP’s ideology and want to defeat the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a boost to the party’s prospects, around 300 members from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined Congress in Margherita on Monday.