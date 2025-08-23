Gandhiya village keeps Assam’s ancient puppet dance tradition alive

Chamata, Aug 23: While the traditional folk art of puppet dance or puppetry ('putola naach' or 'putola bhaona') is on the verge of extinction in many parts of Assam and even in many parts of India as a whole, Gandhiya village in the Paschim Nalbari area has proven itself to be an exception to the trend.

It is said that this ancient folk art has been performed by the natives of various parts of India from around the 5th century BC. This art form is basically performed during community festivals and family celebrations.

A puppet dance team led by artiste Haricharan Deka of Paschim Dekapara Chuba-ri near Gandhiya village had performed this art form for a long time in various places of Assam. The team, however, became defunct in the 1970s.

Subsequently, mechanical engineer Ajay Kr Sarma and his brother Vijay Sarma, residents of the historic Gandhiya village (a centre for astrological study), formed the 'Nazaraj Putala Theatre' at Ojapara Chuburi in 2004. Traditional cloth-made string dolls are being used by the team to perform puppet dances before the public since 2008.

The team has already re-ceived some financial assistance from the Sangeet Natak Akademi and seven artistes of the team received a grant of Rs 50,000 each under an artiste felicitation scheme of the State govenment. The team was also publicly honoured at the All India Puppet Festival held in New Delhi in 2011; at the North East Puppet Festival in Meghalaya in 2014; at an event held at Ernakulam in Kerela in 2018; at the Ramayana Puppet Festival in New Delhi in 2019; and at the All India Puppet Festival held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati in 2024.

Another puppet dance team named 'Basudev Putala Nach Dal' was formed in 2008 at Gandhiya village under the leadership of artiste Pranab Sarma. The team performs puppet dramas like Krishnar Janmaskiami, Bipra Damodar, and Dakshya Jaijna by using traditional musical instruments. Although this team has also received numerous honours tor its performances, it has not received any financial assistance from the State government till now.

Under the leadership of Haradhan Chakrabarty and Dhiren Sarma, another team named 'Maa Manasa Putala Theatre' was formed in 2018. This team is performing puppetry shows with a touch of modernity while maintaining the traditional technique. The puppet dramas performed by this team at various places of Assam, include Maa Manasa, Durgapujar Nirmali, Sapon Eti Beya Sapon, etc. Artistes Mrigen Sarma, Mridul Bhagabati, Kumar Gourav Sarma, and some others are associated with this puppet team.

These puppetry teams of the village are performing puppet dances and dramas with utmost dedication at community festivals and family occasions in numerous parts of Assam.

It is relevant to mention that even in the midst of modernity, both educated youths and elderly persons of Gandhiya village have associated themselves with this age-old performing art.

It is also pertinent to mention that besides Gandhiya, various puppetry teams exist in the greater Nalbari district, in areas such as Maknibaha, Chandkuchi, Mohikhali village, etc.

In order to further promote and disseminate this folk art form in Assam, a unit of the Asam Sahitya Sabha recently organised a puppet exhibition at the Kamrup College auditorium, located near Gandhiya village.

A local social activist said that that without the involvement of the new generation, this traditional art has no future, adding that financial assistance from the government is necessary to promote puppetry in the state.

- Pradip Bhagawati