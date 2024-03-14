Gana Suraksha Party announces name of two candidates in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 14: With elections just around the corner, the Gana Suraksha Party announced the names of two candidates on Thursday.

As per sources, MP Naba Kumar Sarania will contest from Kokrajhar, while Dr. Swarna Devi will contest from Darrang Udalguri district.

Furthermore, the political party also announced its candidature in Assam’s Diphu.

According to information received, the political party will field candidates in several states of the country, including the North East region of India.