Gamusa goes global: How Assam’s cultural symbol caught world’s eye

When the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha aired on Monday, a familiar visual once again caught viewers’ attention - Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, a gamusa, the emblem of Assamese pride, neatly draped around his neck.

The Prime Minister’s long-standing fondness for the simple, handwoven cloth has coincided with a renewed public and cultural focus on the gamusa over the past few months.





PM Modi with students wearing gamusa during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at his residence (Photo: Chandra Mohan Patowary/meta)

What has traditionally been an intrinsic part of Assamese life and rituals has, since the end of 2025, begun drawing attention well beyond the region.

The recent surge in visibility began in December 2025, when international music artiste Post Malone was seen accepting a gamusa after his performance in Guwahati.

A month later, global rock band Linkin Park wore gamusas during their “From Zero World Tour” shows in Bengaluru and at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai.

While these moments may appear fleeting, they carried the Assamese cultural symbol to global audiences, sparking conversations far beyond Assam.

The Geographical Indication-tagged handloom’s growing prominence has also extended into cultural and diplomatic spaces.

During the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Modi presented gamusas to students, underscoring its cultural significance.

Around the same time, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna highlighted Assam’s tea heritage by decorating the entrance of his New York restaurant, Bungalow, with gamusas while commemorating 200 years of Assam tea.

Not unexpectedly, the cloth has also entered the political spotlight. In January 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging disrespect towards the Northeast after Gandhi reportedly declined to wear a gamusa presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception.

The episode triggered sharp reactions, reflecting how deeply the garment is woven into regional identity and sentiment.

Beyond politics and popular culture, the gamusa has increasingly been framed as a symbol of social pride and empowerment.

Prime Minister Modi has described it as a representation of women’s empowerment in Assam, pointing to the crucial role played by women handloom weavers in sustaining the tradition.

The renewed attention has also translated into tangible changes on the ground. Local sellers in Guwahati say interest in traditionally woven gamusas has risen noticeably.

One shop owner noted that while sales have always existed, tourist footfall has increased significantly following the cloth’s global exposure, with many visitors keen to take back a piece of Assam’s culture.

Another seller in Fancy Bazar echoed the sentiment, observing that younger buyers are now showing greater interest. He recalled a recent instance of a student purchasing 15 gamusas to take to the United Kingdom, intending to gift them to friends eager to own something distinctive from Assam.

Earlier, he said, sales were largely confined to the Bihu season or family ceremonies, but demand has since become steady throughout the year.

From securing GI recognition to gaining visibility through international stages and cultural platforms, the gamusa has emerged as a powerful marker of Assam’s heritage.

In an increasingly globalised world, such representation has taken on added significance. Whether worn at a concert, displayed in a restaurant abroad, or draped during a national event, the gamusa continues to evoke a strong sense of home and cultural continuity for Assamese people across the world.