Gamusa gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Govt of India

Guwahati, Dec 14: Assam's traditional textile 'gamusa' or 'gamosa' has earned the geographical indications (GI) recognition from the Government of India on Tuesday. The product will now get legal protection to prevent its unauthorised use.
The application for gamusa was filed to the GI Registry by the Institute of Handicraft Development in Assam's Golaghat district on 16 October 2017.
Gamusa is considered as one of the prominent cultural identifiers of the Assamese community. A geographical indication (GI) is a tag or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin.
