Gamusa gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Govt of India

Guwahati, Dec 14: Assam's traditional textile 'gamusa' or 'gamosa' has earned the geographical indications (GI) recognition from the Government of India on Tuesday. The product will now get legal protection to prevent its unauthorised use.

The application for gamusa was filed to the GI Registry by the Institute of Handicraft Development in Assam's Golaghat district on 16 October 2017.

Gamusa is considered as one of the prominent cultural identifiers of the Assamese community. A geographical indication (GI) is a tag or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin.





Assam's Pride, Shining Bright!



Due recognition of our heritage & cultural identity. Gamosa gets the GI tag, bringing joy to thousands of weavers of this special item that has become a global symbol of Assam.



Congratulations to all. pic.twitter.com/6abQTsc4Rp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 13, 2022





A day of pride for Assam, as our #Gamosa gets a Geographical Indication Tag by the Government of India.



Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for always giving a place of prestige to this integral symbol of Assamese glory.



Congratulations Assam. pic.twitter.com/gVjFF1Femz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 13, 2022



