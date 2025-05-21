Gammon Bridge over Barak goes under repair for 60 days;heavy vehicles barred

Silchar, May 21: After a prolonged wait, authorities from the Public Work Road Department (PWRD) Borkhola and Katigorah Division have announced the temporary closure of the Gammon cantilever bridge at Badarpur Ghat starting Wednesday, to carry out urgent and extensive repair work.

The 359.80-metre-long bridge, a vital link for commuters and transporters in the region, will be closed to vehicular traffic for up to 60 days under the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002.

The repair work will include fixing gap slabs, checking and greasing the bearings of the nearly 50-year-old bridge to ensure safety and longevity.

Vehicles travelling towards Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and neighbouring states will be diverted via the Kalain-Silchar road.

To protect this alternate route, the movement of loaded vehicles exceeding 40 tons gross laden weight has been banned with immediate effect until further notice.

Authorities urge commuters and transporters to adhere strictly to these traffic regulations for safety and smooth traffic flow during this time.

Aniruddha Nag, Executive Engineer of PWD (Rural Road) Silchar-Udharbond Territorial Division, noted that the elevated corridor work on the “sinking zone” along Silchar-Kalain road at Shib Bari Road has been suspended due to the Gammon bridge repair.

However, the improvement and strengthening of a 7-km arterial road from Balightat point to Srikona Daily Bazar via Bairagi Bazar is nearing completion, allowing light vehicles to ply and minimising inconvenience for commuters during the bridge closure.

The announcement follows a meeting on May 19 led by Minister Kaushik Rai, who held detailed discussions with officials from PWD, National Highways, NHIDCL, and District Administration on opening alternate routes for commuters during the repair phase.

The PWD officials have requested the public’s cooperation and patience while the essential repairs are carried out, assuring that the work will enhance the bridge’s safety and longevity for future use.