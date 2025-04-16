Gadkari pitches precast tech as gamechanger for delayed Jorhat–Majuli Bridge

Guwahati, April 16: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured that work on the much-anticipated Jorhat–Majuli bridge will resume shortly, with renewed emphasis on modern technology and efficiency.

In a video shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, Gadkari explained how the adoption of precast construction methods has significantly reduced the estimated cost while enhancing the bridge’s overall quality.

"We have the Majuli bridge project, which was earlier awarded to the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. However, the project has now been handed over to a new agency. When I initially announced it, I was told the cost would be around Rs 6,000 crore. Later, with the introduction of modern construction technologies, the estimate given by the previous agency came down to Rs 670 crore. Now, with extensive use of precast technology, we expect the total cost to be around Rs 800 to 1,000 crore. This approach not only reduces cost and improves quality but also significantly lowers pollution during construction,” Gadkari said.

He further stressed on the environmental benefits of precast technology, noting that pollution levels during construction would be significantly reduced.

Gadkari’s remarks come amidst mounting concern over the stalled progress of the bridge, which is seen as a critical link for the river island of Majuli in Assam.

However, despite the minister’s optimism, official records reflect a different challenge on the ground. The revised cost estimate for the 6.8-km two-lane bridge has surged to Rs 1,019.16 crore from the original Rs 925.47 crore.

Construction began in November 2021 with an initial deadline of July 2025. Yet, by February 2025, only 30.65% of the work had been physically completed, with Rs 192.50 crore spent.

The project hit a roadblock when the original contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd, abandoned it in September 2024, officially withdrawing in December. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later confirmed that the revised cost estimate was approved on March 17, 2025, and tendering for the remaining work is expected to begin shortly.

In Parliament, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi raised concerns over the prolonged delay, citing the immense hardship faced by Majuli residents. Public frustration also spilled onto the streets, with a human chain protest organised in February by locals and activists demanding immediate action.