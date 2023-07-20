Furore over girl’s death: 10 sent to judicial custody in Silchar

Silchar, July 20: In a recent development, police have arrested 10 people for alleged vandalism, damaging government vehicle and pelting stones on police persons following Tuesday night’s furore in Rangirkhari are of Cachar district of Assam.

Earlier on Tuesday, a charred body of an 18-year-old girl was discovered from a building in Dwarbond area.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody for pelting stones and damaging government vehicles, informed Silchar Sadar Officer-in-Charge.

In another crucial development to the case, Cachar Police carried out a special drive and detained a youth from Hailakandi. Police has also detained another person from Dudhpatil area.

Sources informed that in connection with the case, the two detained individuals, one of whom allegedly had affair with the deceased girl are being interrogated by top brass of the district police.

The victim went missing on July 15 from Silchar’s Premtola locality. Police and family members have suspected that the girl was allegedly raped and murdered by throwing acid over her.