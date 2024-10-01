Foolproof charge sheet being prepared in ULFA-I bomb-planting case: DGP GP Singh

Guwahati, Oct 1: The Assam Police is preparing a fool-proof charge sheet against the arrested individuals in the bomb-planting case orchestrated by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Independence Day.

Informing that Assam Police has procured “strong technical evidence” against the arrested individuals, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that most of them are either over-ground workers of the proscribed ULFA-I or linkmen.

"All our arrests are based on solid technical evidence. We have strong proof, which we will present in court. This is a large network of individuals—some involved in procuring the explosives, others in planting them, and there has been an exchange of money. We have all the evidence and will file a fool-proof charge sheet in court," said DGP Singh, while speaking to the press on the sidelines of Assam Police Day celebrations in Kahilipara, on Tuesday.

DGP Singh also added that many of the arrested suspects have confessed to planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)-like objects in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

"The evidence we have, combined with my experience with the NIA, shows that they (the arrested individuals) are putting their lives at serious risk. They have confessed to everything in front of the police. Assam’s youth needs to steer clear of such activities. Disrupting the peace in Assam is not the way forward," he added.

Earlier on September 26, the NIA made its first arrest in the bomb-planting case when it arrested one Girish Bora, alias Gautam, from Bengaluru.

Reportedly, Bora had planned the entire operation while in Karnataka and is currently under the NIA's custody.

Prior to this, the Assam Police had arrested 15 individuals, including three women, in connection with the case from across the state with NIA's assistance.

On August 15, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting bombs at over 20 locations throughout Assam, including eight spots in Guwahati.

In response, law enforcement recovered IED-like devices from four locations in the city - Gandhi Basti, Panbazar, Narengi, and Lastgate.