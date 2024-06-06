Fuel prices rise in Assam after declaration of election results

Guwahati, Jun 6:Following the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, petrol and diesel prices across the state witnessed a major surge.

As per sources, petrol prices have risen by Rs. 1.02 rupees, while diesel prices have increased by Rs. 1.01.



Many people were taken aback by the abrupt increase in fuel prices.



It may be mentioned that earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced an average hike of 5 percent in the toll tax across the country just after the last phase of Lok Sabha election.

