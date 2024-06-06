Fuel prices in Assam is one of the lowest in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 6: Following public resentment over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the prices of fuel in the state are Rs. 7 less than in West Bengal, claiming that it is one of the lowest in India.

While speaking to the reporters regarding the price hike, Sarma said, “The price of petrol and diesel in Assam is Rs. 7 less than in West Bengal. Our prices are one of the lowest in India.”

“I think there is an atmosphere of floods. Before the Assam elections, we reduced the price by Rs. 3, but not from the revenue side because we have increased Rs. 1. But compared to West Bengal, the price of petrol and diesel is less by Rs. 7, and this is before the elections. So, there is no increase in the price,” he said.

“Before the elections, Rs. 3 was reduced; now it has increased by one rupee. That’s the thing,” he added.

