From viral bicycle kick to India colours: Assam’s Rehan, Manashjyoti in U-17 SAFF squad

Guwahati, Sept 15: He received it on his chest, swung into a left-footed bicycle kick, and followed it up with a Ronaldo-like celebration. The clip went viral, and many still remember it. It was the Pilik Chowdhury Inter-School Football Tournament semi-final in 2023 at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

The boy behind that goal was Rehan Ahmed of Sivasagar High School, just 13 at the time. Two years on, that spark has carried him onto the international stage. Now Rehan is in Colombo, preparing to wear the India colours at the SAFF Under-17 Championship.

And he will not be alone. Alongside him is another Assamese talent, goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah of Duliajan, making it two from the State in the 23-member India squad.

“So happy and glad that we get to represent India in the international level,” Rehan told The Assam Tribune over phone from Colombo on Sunday. “There are so many boys who play football. We are part of the 23 players who have been selected. That means something. I’m determined to give my best for my country.”

A native of Amguri in Sivasagar, Rehan has been training at the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar since 2024. A die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, he said his selection brought immense joy to his family. His father, Sirajuddin Ahmed, had enrolled him at a local coaching centre, nurturing hopes of a brighter future. “I improved a lot at the academy (AIFF FIFA Academy). Now I’m more confident,” Rehan said.

For Manashjyoti, this is a first national call-up, and the excitement is palpable. Manash, who joined the Reliance Foundation setup in 2022, is now India’s first-choice goalkeeper in the age group. A fan of Spaniard David de Gea, he admires the Manchester United veteran for his leadership, communication and shot-stopping.

“It has been a journey of hope and dream. I’m now on the verge of realising that dream to play for India. It’s a huge opportunity for me,” Manash said. His father, Bikul Baruah, played a crucial role, taking him for trials in different places. “Now we are getting the results of that hard work and sacrifices,” he added.

India are placed in Group B of the SAFF Under-17 Championship and will open their campaign against Maldives on September 16, followed by Bhutan on September 19 and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 22. The semifinals are scheduled for September 25 and the final on September 27, all at Colombo’s Racecourse International Stadium.

The Blue Colts are defending champions, having beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in Bhutan last year. But the bigger aim lies ahead. The long-term goal, the boys know, is to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026, with the qualifiers set for November next year in Ahmedabad.

For now, though, Rehan and Manash carry with them not just the tricolour, but the hopes of an entire State.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship Sri Lanka 2025:

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Assistant coach: Chandam Chitrasen Singh

Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi

Strength and conditioning coach: Karan Mane