From village to virality: Assam boy’s horseback ride to school wins hearts online

Palasbari, Sept 3: A Class III student from Dakshin Pantan Janajatia Middle English School under the Chhaygaon education block has become a subject of wide admiration after his unusual way of travelling to school went viral on social media.

The boy identified as Yuwaraj Rabha of Borbakra village, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border in South Kamrup, has been riding a horse to school every day since 2024.

Recently, videos of the young boy’s horseback commute surfaced on social media platforms, quickly going viral and drawing the attention of thousands. What began as a necessity has now turned into an inspiring story that has captured the imagination of many.

In the wake of the viral posts, numerous visitors have been making their way to South Pantan Janajatia Middle English School to catch a glimpse of the boy and his daily routine. Teachers at the school have expressed great pride in Yuwaraj’s spirit, noting that his unusual journey reflects both courage and determination. His classmates, too, have been inspired by his unique way of attending school, often showing excitement and curiosity whenever he arrives on the horseback.

Assistant teacher Hriday Deka explained that Yuwaraj’s horseback travel is not a matter of luxury but a necessity, as the hilly terrain and poor infrastructure leave the villagers with little choice. “He has no other means of transport. The family decided that using a horse was the only reliable way for him to attend classes regularly,” he said.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). However, despite being within an autonomous region, the condition of the roads continues to remain in a dilapidated state, causing immense hardship to the residents. Villagers complain that years of repeated appeals to improve road connectivity have yielded little result.

As the story spreads, many are praising the young boy for his resilience and are also questioning why such areas, despite being close to the state capital, still lack proper infrastructure. For now, Yuwaraj rides his horse to school every morning – an image that has turned into a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

ANN Service