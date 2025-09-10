From village stages to career paths: How Assam’s youth are reimagining folk dances

In Assam, folk dances have always been more than just entertainment. They are expressions of the land and the seasons. Indeed, the swaying steps of Bihu and the graceful tribal traditions such as Jhumoir and Bagrumba are threads in the state’s cultural fabric.

For generations, these dances existed mostly in countryside, village stages, or temple courtyards. But of late, they are experiencing a shift – being brought out from their revered traditional spaces into the professional arena, as more young people show interest in pursuing a career in them.

Youth aspirations & a changing tide

Traditionally, dance careers in Assam have mostly aligned with classical forms such as Sattriya, which enjoy institutional recognition and structured training.

Folk dances, by contrast, are often treated as seasonal activities, revived during Rongali Bihu or showcased at community festivals. But the younger generation is beginning to change that perception.

For many, folk dance today is no longer just about the thrill of performance—it is also a marker of identity, visibility, and even livelihood.

Take the story of KaberiBhuyan, a young Bihu dancer who participated in the World Record Bihu programme organised by the Assam government on April 14, 2023. “We practised for almost a month, with five days of intense rehearsals at the main venue,” she said, recalling her experience proudly.









11,304 dancers performed together to set world record (Photo: @himantabiswa / X)

Kaberi notes that demand for learning Bihu professionally is growing among today’s youth. “Realising the scope folk dances offer today, many youngsters want to learn Bihu, and the demand is only increasing. There was earlier talk of introducing Bihu as an elective in the higher secondary curriculum, with appointments for dance teachers, but that hasn’t materialised yet,” she said.

Her words capture the energy of a movement that is as much cultural as it is generational. What was once dismissed as “just a hobby” is now being reconsidered as an art form worth pursuing professionally.

The silent catalysts

This shift in perception is not driven by dancers alone. Parents, once skeptical of the arts as a career, are increasingly encouraging their children to step onto the folk stage.

Ruma Devi from Guwahati sees her daughter’s dance training as more than just a path to competitions. “I want her to learn Bihu not just for the applause, but because it is part of who we are,” she said.

“If she chooses to take it forward as a career, she will have my full support. Dance gives children confidence and discipline, and in today’s world, it can even provide financial independence,” she added.

Schools, too, are playing a subtle but important role. Cultural programmes, which once leaned heavily on Bollywood numbers or generic skits, are again embracing folk traditions.









The Bagrumba dance flows like nature itself, carrying the rhythm in every graceful step (Photo: @airnews_ghy / X)

Papori Bora, a school teacher in Guwahati, explained, “I make it a point to include folk dance in our school events. Children should not think of these forms as outdated or only for rural fairs. They are living traditions, and if nurtured, they can become powerful career paths. Some of my students have gone on to teach folk dance or perform in professional troupes. It all begins with recognition and encouragement.”

From stage to profession

The journey from performing at a local function to building a sustainable career is not always easy, but new pathways are opening up.

Some dancers join cultural institutions or pursue university courses that integrate folk traditions. Others build their profiles through performances at government-sponsored events or national cultural festivals.

Social media has become another unexpected ally, as young folk dancers upload videos that reach audiences across India and even abroad, earning both recognition and income.

“Reels and online performances have certainly boosted Bihu’s visibility, which is welcome. But true representation matters—Bihu must be shown in its authentic form, not reduced to gimmicks,” cautioned Mamoni Goswami, a dancer.

Competitions continue to serve as important stepping stones. For many, winning a state-level Bihu contest or performing on a national stage provides the validation needed to take their art more seriously.









2548 dhulias performed together to set world record (Photo: @himantabiswa / X)

Goswami, however, also warned against misrepresentation outside the state.

“It is disheartening to see Bihu misrepresented on national or global platforms. Such portrayals fail to do justice to the art. Bihu should be showcased only by those who practise and truly understand it, and organisers must ensure authenticity,” she asserted.

What lies ahead?

The shift from hobbyist to professional is where challenges arise, as folk dances lack the formal infrastructure that classical forms enjoy.

Goswami notes that while visibility is growing, the absence of a structured framework still holds performers back.

“Bihu has no formal certification system because, unlike classical dances such as Sattriya, it doesn’t follow a rigid grammar. Its beauty lies in being spontaneous and rooted in the community. But that very informality also means dancers miss out on the institutional recognition and training opportunities classical forms enjoy,” she says.

Institutional jobs are limited, and much depends on private demand. Yet momentum is building. Government recognition, such as the Bihu world record event, provides visibility, while the younger generation’s passion shows no sign of waning.

A full-fledged career in folk dance may not yet be mainstream, but it is steadily gaining ground. For dancers, the joy lies in pursuing their passion while preserving cultural heritage.

In Assam, as across India, folk dances are finally being acknowledged not just as celebrations of the past, but as bridges to a future where culture and career can thrive together.