From silence to success: Baksa girl inspires with weaving skills

Bajali, May 19: In a heartwarming story of resilience and talent, a specially abled girl, Karabi Das, from the Baksa district of Assam, is winning hearts with her impressive weaving skills. Despite facing obstacles from an early age, Karabi has become a beacon of inspiration for many.

Unable to speak since her birth, Karabi discovered her voice through her remarkable talent for weaving. Her intricate designs and dedication to her craft have not only brought her personal fulfilment but also provided a crucial source of income for her family. Karabi hails from a very poor family, and her parents work as daily wage labourers.

Despite their financial struggles, Karabi’s parents have always been supportive of her passion for weaving. “My daughter can’t speak from birth. But she studied up to class 9. She is very interested in knitting work and wants a sewing machine, but we are unable to provide her with one. We only receive assistance from the Orunodoi scheme from the government,” said Karabi’s mother, Shakuntala Das.

Meanwhile, the Das family has requested assistance from the Assam Government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to help purchase a sewing machine for Karabi.