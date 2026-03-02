From self-doubt to comeback in 2026: Lovlina Borgohain to lead India at Asian meet

GUWAHATI, March 2: There were moments of doubt, quiet reflection and hard lessons. Then came clarity, resolve and a return to winning ways. For Lovlina Borgohain, the past year has been a journey as much within as inside the ring.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist will spearhead a 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Mongolia from March 28 to April 11.

The squad was finalised after a month-long evaluation process, with boxers inducted into the ongoing national camp following the National Championships in January.

For the 75kg category pugilist, 2026 has begun on a high note. In January, she clinched the national title at the National Boxing Championships in Noida. Weeks later, she struck gold at the Boxam Elite International 2026 in Spain. In the 75kg final, she displayed trademark control and composure to register a 4-1 win over England’s Mary-Kate Smith.

Speaking over phone from the national camp in Patiala on Sunday, she sounded composed and assured, a far cry from the uncertainty she admits shadowed her after the Paris Olympics.

“It’s great to be on the winning side and bringing medals for my country,” she told The Assam Tribune.

Yet, the path to this resurgence was not straightforward.

“Last year was difficult. After the Paris Olympics, I was a bit down and I was not sure what to do and what not to do,” she said.

At the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool later in the year, she exited in the second round. There were breaks from competition and moments away from the ring.

“Then my inner self motivated me to take up boxing seriously again. If I continue doing boxing, everything will fall into place,” she said. “I realised I cannot do multiple things simultaneously. My primary focus should be boxing.”

The clarity, she believes, has made the difference.

“My first priority has always been boxing. When I realised that, it helped tremendously. I want to give my best till the day I hang up my gloves,” she said.

Another emotional boost came from the completion of the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in North Guwahati, launched in June 2025. Mentoring young aspirants gave her perspective and renewed purpose.

“I want to turn myself into my best version. I know results are not in my hands, but what I can do is prepare myself mentally, physically and game wise. If I make myself perfect, the results will take care of themselves,” she said.

The upcoming Asian meet carries added significance. As per the selection policy, finalists in approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2026 will earn direct entries for those multi-sport events. The Asian Games are scheduled for September and October in Japan.