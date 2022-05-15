From revoking AFSPA to first wave of Assam floods, the week that was

Guwahati, May 15: This week Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam, hinted that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) would soon be revoked from the entire State. Another highlight of the week was the first wave of floods that have claimed three lives in the State. Among others, over 22,000 appointment letters were distributed to new recruits in various government departments.





'Confident that AFSPA will soon be revoked from Assam', Amit Shah





Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the draconian law- AFSPA will soon be revoked from the entire State of Assam. Lauding the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police force, Shah asserted that most of the militant outfits have entered into peace agreements and the "day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence".



While stating that the Act has been lifted from 23 districts in Assam and partially from one district, he further said that the Central and State Government has provided rehabilitation to those who have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.



Shah was here to present the President's Colour to the Assam Police. Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive the President's Colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.



Assam floods claim 3 lives, over 24,000 people affected





At least 3 people have lost their lives and over 24,000 people were affected in the first wave of floods in the State this year.



The deceased, including a minor were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district. Trees, and electricity poles were uprooted and roads, railway lines were snapped due to incessant rains since the last few days.



As per the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authorities, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected. The flood waters have also submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the flood hit districts. More than 21,000 people have been affected alone in Cachar district.



The water level of several rivers are gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.



Army, Paramilitary forces, Civil Defence/Trained Volunteers, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), SDRF have been deployed in several places for rescue operations.



CM hands over appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11 departments





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in Guwahati.



The youths will be recruited in the Home, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Environment and Forest, Labour Welfare, Public Works (Roads), Mines and Minerals departments of the state government.



Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote that "A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youths of Assam."



He further informed that another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth will be recruited, while written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in last week of July.

