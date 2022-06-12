From probe into ULFA-I recruitment drive to show-cause notice for poor HSLC results, the week that was

Guwahati, June 12: Expressing concern over the recruitment drive by United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), the Home Ministry has stepped up efforts and directed the NIA to probe into the matter. In yet another news, over 100 government schools in Assam has been served show-cause notices for poor results in class 10 board exams. Among other two BJP legislators were sworn in as Ministers in Assam Cabinet.

MHA directs NIA to probe into ULFA-I recruitment drive





On the basis of intelligence reports regarding recruitment activities of the banned outfit ULFA-I in Assam and Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to investigate the matter.



The MHA in a report sent to the NIA highlighted that ULFA-I is carrying out recruitment activities in Assam as well as in other parts of the country including National Capital Territory, Delhi to strengthen their cadres with the aim of threatening the unity and security of India and to strike terror in the minds of people.

As per the report the module of ULFA is operating in the Chapakhowa area of Sadiya sub division of Tinsukia district and in the Chabua areas of Dibrugarh district. It further said that newly recruited youths into ULFA-I have moved to their training camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar.

The development comes when a section of political leaders in Assam has claimed that ULFA is on a massive recruitment drive in upper Assam districts.

Show cause notices to Assam schools with 'zero pass percentage' in HSLC exam









The Director of Secondary Education Department has served a show cause notice to over 100 state-run schools for poor results of their students in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.



At least 30 schools have showed a zero pass percentage and the other 108 schools had a pass percentage of less than 10 per cent. A show-cause notice has been issued to these schools and the Secondary Education Department Director, Mamata Hojai, has asked the heads of these institutions to explain the poor performance.

Meanwhile, written replies have been sought by the department from these schools within seven days. The department has warned that failure to submit responses might lead to dismissal from service for these heads of institutions.

The overall pass percentage of this year's HSLC examination was 56.49 per cent, which is much lower than the 2021 pass percentage of 93.10 per cent when the HSLC examination was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were declared through an evaluation formula based on the internal assessment of the students.

Assam Cabinet Expansion: Jayanta Malla Baruah, Nandita Garlosa inducted as cabinet ministers









In a first, the Assam Cabinet witnessed a reshuffle with the induction of Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah. The two BJP MLAs were sworn in as Ministers in the Assam Cabinet on June 09. Both the Ministers took oath in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other Cabinet Ministers. The oath was administered by Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi.



While Garlosa has been allotted the portfolios of Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, and Indigenous and Tribal faith and Culture, Baruah has been given the charge of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) departmet, Tourism and Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship.