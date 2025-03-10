From books to OTT: State budget pledges big for culture & entertainment

Guwahati, March 10: The Assam Budget 2025-26 has placed a significant focus on preserving and promoting the state's rich cultural heritage, literature, and entertainment sector. With major allocations for cultural infrastructure, including film, literature promotion, and digital platforms, the government aims to strengthen Assam’s identity on national and global stages.

Finance minister Ajanta Neog, while presenting the budget, announced several key initiatives, including the establishment of multipurpose cultural complexes, modernisation of film institutes, promotion of Assamese literature, and the launch of a state-run OTT platform.

Massive investments in cultural infrastructure

The government has allocated Rs 700 crore for the construction of multipurpose cultural complexes across all districts under the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Bhawan initiative.

In the first phase, 12 districts will receive Rs 240 crore for setting up auditoriums, seminar halls, and art galleries to showcase Assam’s literary and artistic legacy.

Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been set aside for 20 cultural complexes dedicated to tribal and ethnic communities, ensuring their rich traditions are preserved and promoted.

The Majuli Cultural University will receive Rs 50 crore to support its cultural, educational, and research programs, further strengthening the academic study of Assam’s heritage.

Strengthening literature & language promotion

The government is set to launch initiatives to promote Assamese and indigenous literature, with an emphasis on book culture:

Support for Young Writers – 1,000 writers will receive Rs 25,000 each to encourage literary contributions in creative, scientific, and academic writing.

Funding for Granth Mela (Book Fairs) – Rs 5 lakh allocated for district-level book fairs and Rs 2.5 lakh for those in co-district headquarters.

Book Gifting Culture Initiative – The government encourages gifting books at official events and personal celebrations to promote reading habits.

Translation of Zikirs & Zaris – The works of Sufi saint Ajan Pir will be translated into multiple indigenous languages, preserving Assam’s multicultural literary heritage.

Assam Official Languages Act implementation – Starting April 14, 2025, all government orders, including transfer postings, regulations, and notifications, will be issued in bilingual format to uphold Assamese language usage.

To further protect Assam’s language and literature, the Directorate of Official Language Implementation will be upgraded to a full-fledged independent Directorate, with vacancies being filled in a time-bound manner.

Entertainment industry gets a major push

The government has taken a bold step to modernise Assam’s film industry and position it as a hub for cinema and entertainment.

State-owned OTT platform – Govt will launch its own OTT platform to preserve and promote Assamese cinema, literature, folk songs, and documentaries.

State film awards & festival 2025 – A week-long festival will be organised to honour excellence in Assamese cinema and provide a global platform for regional films.

Upgrade of Jyoti Chitraban film studio – A four-member committee will be set up to recommend modernisation, and the studio’s staff will be provincialised to ensure better management.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Film & Television Institute – Assam’s premier film institute will be upgraded to offer degree-level programmes, expanding its curriculum and research capabilities.

Revitalising Assam’s Performing Arts & Traditional Heritage

The budget has made provisions to celebrate and showcase Assam’s traditional and contemporary art forms, including:

Sanskritik Mahasangram – A state-wide music and arts competition to provide a platform for young artists.

Grand performance of Bodo folk dances – Traditional Bagurumba and Bordoisikla dance forms will be showcased at national and international festivals.

Mass recitation of “O Mur Apunar Desh” – Over 1 crore citizens will simultaneously sing Assam’s state anthem, symbolizing unity and cultural pride.

Tourism & concert economy to be developed

A major highlight of the budget is the introduction of "Concert Tourism" to attract world-class music events to Assam.

The government will leverage iconic venues, riverfronts, and heritage sites to establish the state as a major destination for live performances.

Additionally, the budget outlines plans to:

Develop a digital tourism circuit promoting homestay and tea tourism.

Establish Jyoti Bishnu Sanskritik Prakalpas in 17 districts in 2025-26 to promote regional arts.

Preserving Assam’s Sattra Institutions & Heritage

The budget also focuses on the preservation of Assam’s spiritual and monastic traditions, with a special emphasis on Sattra institutions:

Sattra preservation & development board – A five-member board with autonomous funding and statutory powers will be created to protect Sattra lands from encroachment.

Rs 50 Crore for Madhupur Sattra in Cooch Behar – The government is pushing for its recognition as a national heritage site.

Monthly stipend for Udasin Bhakats – Priests in Sattra institutions will receive a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend.

The Assam Budget 2025-26 has demonstrated a strong commitment to cultural development, with significant investments in literature, performing arts, cinema, and tourism. These steps are expected to boost tourism, strengthen Assamese identity, and create new economic opportunities in the arts and entertainment sector.