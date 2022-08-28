From launch of ITMS to young writers winning Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar, the week that was

Guwahati, Aug 28: The weekly news of ''The Week That Was'' features launch of phase-I Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Guwahati .It also features Orang to be stretch till Kaziranga and the news of four young writers bringing laurels to Assam by bagging the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar, 2022 . The details of the news are as follows:



Assam CM launches phase-I Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Guwahati

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched phase-I of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) under the City Police Commissionerate for traffic management and control from the ITMS Control Room in Ulubari Guwahati,. The ITMS is a cutting-edge, responsive, integrated, and citizen-friendly traffic surveillance and control system that has cameras installed at key city intersections. It will aid in monitoring traffic infractions and result in smooth traffic flow around the city.









From Nepali Mandir to Khanapara, 20 intersections would be covered by ITMS in the first phase. A total of 94 junctions will be covered by ITMS in the final phase. This project will enable real-time monitoring and control of traffic signals through the use of ATCS, real-time monitoring of vehicles passing by crucial locations through the use of CCTV Surveillance, real-time alerts in the event of any incident, and real-time identification, capture, and prosecution of offenders through the use of video analytics and e-challans.



Orang to connect Kaziranga makes a headway by Government









The government has designated 200.32 sq km of land as the second addition to the Orang National Park, which includes parts of the Darrang and Sonitpur districts. The Government released the final notification in this regard on Thursday. However, it will take some time until the addition is turned over to the park officials. The action is a step toward linking Orang and Kaziranga and creating one landscape that includes the two pristine habitats and the Brahmaputra riverine area by Burachapori that connects Orang and Kaziranga. The Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary's initial addition has not yet received any confirmation in its official announcement.



Four from Assam wins Akademi Yuva, Bal Sahitya prizes

Four Young writers from Assam has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Youth Puruskar Award, 2022 on Wednesday. Young writer Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi has been selected for the award in Assamese language for his collection of short stories "Choki Aru Ananya Galpa". Senior journalist and writer Diganta Oza has been chosen for the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, 2022 in Assamese language for his collection of essays Dangor Manuhor Sadhu.

Moreover, in Bodo language, Alangbar Muchahary has been selected for the collection of short stories Gang Fujanay Mase Dau, while Dewbar Ramchiary was selected for his novel Langwnani Bokhali Gotho. A panel of jury, comprising Anubhav Tulasi, Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi also selected Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi for the award.







