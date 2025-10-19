From lamps in fields to lights in shops, state observes Kati Bihu & Dhanteras together

Guwahati, Oct 19: In a curious twist of the calendar, two festivals of starkly contrasting spirit - Kati Bihu and Dhanteras - fell on the same day this year, offering Assam a rare moment of cultural irony. One celebrates simplicity and prayer, the other indulgence and prosperity. Yet under the same moonlit sky, both were marked with devotion in their own ways.

For Assamese households, Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is a time of austerity and prayer. It falls during the lean agricultural season when granaries run low and farmers seek divine blessings for a good harvest.

Across the countryside, Akash Banti - earthen lamps placed atop bamboo poles - flickered gently over paddy fields. Women lit small oil lamps near the tulsi plant, whispering prayers for crop safety and family wellbeing as soft naam prasanga chants floated through the evening air. The day is traditionally one of restraint, shunning any form of pomp or extravagance.

In contrast, Guwahati’s commercial hubs GS Road and Fancy Bazar buzzed with shoppers celebrating Dhanteras, a day associated with prosperity and new beginnings. Jewellery stores glittered as people queued to buy gold, silver coins, and utensils, items believed to bring good fortune.

With the ‘Dhanteras Muhurat’ beginning in the evening, crowds surged later in the day. However, rising metal prices curbed large purchases. “Most customers are opting for small ritualistic buys due to high prices,” said Vikash Soni of L Gopal Jewellers, adding, “Bulk shopping, which was common earlier, is missing this year, though silver coins are flying off the shelves.”

Gold was priced at Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 grams in Guwahati, while silver, which cost Rs 1 lakh per kg in April, has now soared to Rs 1.80 lakh per kg.

Alongside gold and silver, even broomsticks saw brisk sales, considered auspicious purchases on Dhanteras.

For some, the overlapping festivals posed a personal dilemma. Ritushna Batshya of Guwahati, who usually buys precious metals on Dhanteras, said her mother-in-law from Jorhat urged restraint. “Maa called to remind me not to shop on Kati Bihu. I will light the lamp and pray for prosperity instead. Gold can wait till next year - hopefully the dates won’t clash again,” she laughed.

Unable to leave the charm of rural life behind, Someswar Dutta, a resident of Narengi Housing Colony in Guwahati, has cultivated 101 paddy plants of shalidhan variety in pots. Dutta, along with family, observed Kati Bihu today in his urban ‘paddy field’.

As Diwali approaches on Monday, preparations are in full swing, though the celebrations carry a subdued note.

Assam continues to mourn the passing of Zubeen Garg, the beloved cultural icon. Several organisations have appealed to people to observe a simple and respectful Diwali this year, as the State balances festivity with remembrance.