From joha rice to sandesh: Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat promises regional fare

Kolkata, Jan 18: Passengers on India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, will be treated to a distinctly regional culinary experience, with a curated onboard menu drawing heavily from the flavours of Bengal and Assam.

The premium overnight service will offer an array of vegetarian dishes including basanti pulao, cholar and moong dal, chanar and dhokar preparations, Assamese joha rice, mati mohor and masoor dali, along with seasonal vegetable bhajis.

Desserts on board will feature traditional sweets such as sandesh, coconut burfi and rasgulla.

According to officials, the menu has been designed specifically for overnight travel, with an emphasis on mild spice profiles, seasonal ingredients and traditional cooking methods, while retaining the authenticity of regional flavours.

The focus on lighter, vegetarian meals is aimed at ensuring passenger comfort during long-distance night journeys.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, announced on Saturday that it has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as the official caterer for the train.

The hospitality group said the collaboration seeks to elevate the onboard dining experience by weaving local culinary traditions into the journey.

“Each dish onboard has been carefully curated to reflect the authentic flavours, traditions and culinary heritage of Bengal and Assam while meeting modern dining expectations,” said Ratan Sharma, managing director of the resort.

He added that the aim was to offer passengers “a sense of place and an immersive experience through food”.

The Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper will traverse nearly 1,000 km, connecting eastern India with the Northeast.

The train comprises 16 fully air-conditioned sleeper coaches, including First AC, AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier, and has a total passenger capacity of around 823.

Designed as a premium overnight rail service, the train is equipped with modern amenities such as ergonomic berths, automatic doors, advanced suspension systems and noise-reduction features.

It also incorporates the Kavach anti-collision system and has a scheduled operating speed of up to 130 km per hour.

Railway officials said the new service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between eastern India and the Northeast while offering enhanced comfort.

With its upgraded amenities and region-inspired cuisine, the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper is being positioned as a flagship overnight option in India’s expanding semi-high-speed rail network.

