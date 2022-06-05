From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week that was

Guwahati, June 5: Last week the Assam cabinet has decided to issue minority certificates to six communities, while the decision was welcomed by a few groups, others considered it as a 'divide and rule' policy. In yet another news, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging a Gauhati High Court order, which upheld the Assam Repealing Act of 2020. Among others Delhi Deputy CM's allegation on PPE kit deals drew a sharp rebuttal from Assam CM who threatened to file a defamation suit.

Assam Govt to issue minority certificates to six religious communities

The Assam Government has decided to issue minority certificates to six religious communities in the State- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to offer benefits initiated by the minorities welfare department to the people belonging to the minority communities.



While speaking to media, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said there had been the practice of issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates but no minority certificates. He further said that it would help in "identification" of the minorities in the State.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including the Congress and AIUDF have opposed the move and said that the Constitution had already defined minorities and the BJP was only playing it as a political tool. They further alleged that the ruling party is trying to divide the society into majority and minority.

Plea in SC against Gauhati HC verdict on madrassas





A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging a Gauhati High Court order, which upheld the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 that turned existing provincialised madrassas in the state to regular government schools. The appeal has been filed by 13 petitioners, who are residents of Assam.



The plea, filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed, said: "The high court has erroneously observed that the petitioner madrassas being government schools, and wholly maintained by the State through provincialisation are hit by Article 28(1) of the Constitution of India and as such, cannot be permitted to impart religious instruction."

On 4 February, the Gauhati High Court had dismissed a plea which challenged the validity of the Act, saying that changes brought about by the government were applicable to provincialised (government-funded) madrassas alone, and not private or community madrassas.

Himanta lashes out at Sisodia over PPE kit deals





A war of words ensued between Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after Sisodia accused the latter of malpractice in the supply of PPE kits during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sisodia accused that then Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son's business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates, he further questioned the members of the BJP on the corruption by a chief minister of a state ruled by the saffron party.



Meanwhile, Sarma slammed Sisodia for his allegations, and said that he would sue him for defamation.

Sarma wrote on Twitter, saying, "At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1500 free of cost to the govt to save lives. She didn't take a single penny."