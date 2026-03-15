From infiltration to Zubeen Garg: Key issues set to shape Assam polls 2026

Guwahati, March 15: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing April 9 as the polling date for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, a host of politically sensitive issues are set to dominate the electoral discourse in the state, shaping the campaign strategies of major parties in the run-up to the polls.

These include infiltration, eviction drives, the crackdown on child marriage, development projects and welfare schemes, as well as the controversy surrounding the death of state cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Following is a detailed breakdown of the key issues that will shape the electoral battle in Assam.

Infiltration

This has been a key issue in the state for decades, which led to the Assam Agitation and the subsequent signing of the Assam Accord.

The BJP-led government claims the dispensation took steps to fulfil its clauses, while the opposition is likely to highlight the alleged failure of promises to ensure constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to protect and promote the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of indigenous Assamese people.

The opposition parties will also bring up the issue of infiltration by alleging that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted genuine Indian citizens, who are being "harassed" under the guise of "pushing back" immigrants from Bangladesh.

The Congress and its allies will raise the issue in constituencies where Muslims are in majority.

The two major cornerstones related to the immigration issue — the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — are likely to feature during the campaigning, with the ruling party claiming that the opposition to CAA was unreasonable as only a handful of Hindus from Bangladesh have applied for citizenship.

Eviction

The state government's policy of evicting alleged encroachers, most belonging to the Muslim community, will also be a major issue raised by both the ruling and opposition parties.

The ruling alliance will claim that it has freed forest, satra, temple and other government land that was encroached upon.

The opposition's argument will focus on this being a "major humanitarian crisis", involving the demolition of houses for people forced to camp on the streets, with many not only losing their homes but livelihoods, too.

Crackdown on child marriage

Measures against child marriage leading to the arrest of many, and booking them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), will also be a significant issue in the upcoming polls.

The ruling alliance will claim it is a major step towards eradicating the social menace, while the opposition will try to corner the dispensation for again "targeting the Muslim community" in the state.

Development projects/welfare schemes

The state government will highlight the major development projects in Assam, particularly infrastructure initiatives in roads, railways, new airports, waterways, the Tata Group semiconductor unit and various other agreements signed during the second edition of the Advantage Assam Summit.

The opposition's counter will be that development has taken place in select areas, and at the cost of indigenous people, whose lands have been allegedly acquired for the purpose.

The Assam government's various welfare schemes for women, including distribution of Rs 1,250 monthly, benefits for women entrepreneurs and health initiatives would be underscored by the BJP and its allies, with women constituting nearly 50 per cent of the electorate.

The opposition's contention is that crimes against women have not declined, and the distribution of benefits has been partial.

The BJP-led alliance will also highlight the recruitment drive in various government departments, which has led to the appointment of over 1.6 lakh youths.

It will also try to capitalise on benefits extended to members of the tea gardens, which comprise a sizeable vote bank and were traditionally supporters of the Congress, but shifted their allegiance to the BJP since 2016.

Zubeen Garg's death

Another issue that grabbed headlines was popular singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore in September 2025, and the subsequent demand for justice for those accused in his alleged murder.

The opposition parties will allege that the BJP government is not keen to ensure justice for the singer, while the ruling dispensation will highlight that it constituted an SIT, arrested the accused and the matter is now in the court.

The 126-member Assam Assembly currently has 64 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nine members, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) seven and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has three MLAs.

The opposition Indian National Congress has 26 members, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 15, while there is one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an Independent MLA.

PTI