From floods to dry spells, climate change batters Golaghat’s riverine villages

Golaghat, Dec 13: Riverine communities in Golaghat district are facing mounting economic losses due to erratic and extreme weather patterns linked to climate induced disruption, a recent study has found.

Conducted by the Palakiya Foundation in collaboration with Team Zibon, the study was carried out among 100 families from the Kaibarta and Mising communities in Bhakatsapori and Rajankhat areas.

Results found that households are incurring average annual losses ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 due to impacts such as floods, prolonged dry spells and increasing human-wildlife conflict.

The findings are based on extensive focus group discussions (FGDs) held in Bhakatsapori, a predominantly Mising village with around 200 households and a population of nearly 800, and Rajankhat, which has about 150 Kaibarta households largely dependent on fishing and wetland-based livelihoods.

Bhakatsapori, a stilt village built as a centuries-old adaptation to annual flooding, depends mainly on rice, mustard and black gram cultivation along with livestock rearing.

Agriculture contributes nearly 60% of household income, while fishing and livestock account for about 30%, with the remainder coming from government support.

Villagers reported that over the past decade, flooding patterns have shifted from gradual, soil-enriching floods during August–September to sudden and destructive surges, which they largely attribute to upstream dam water releases, particularly from the Subansiri dam.

According to the study, these abrupt floods have led to repeated crop losses, erosion of fertile topsoil and damage to homes and infrastructure, including watchtowers used to monitor wildlife movement.

Crop failures, especially of black gram and mustard, have become frequent, forcing families to buy seeds and pulses from markets outside the area.

The situation has been compounded by a rise in post-flood elephant raids on cropland, resulting in losses of up to 20% of harvests this year.

The cumulative impact, villagers said, is driving youth migration to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in search of alternative livelihoods.

In Rajankhat, the Kaibarta community is heavily dependent on fishing, which accounts for around 80 per cent of household income.

Women play a central role in managing fishing operations, water regulation and fish processing.

The study noted that irregular rainfall patterns, shorter spells of intense rain and extended dry periods have sharply reduced water levels in ponds and the community beel, affecting fish breeding and wetland health.

Traditional floods that once replenished aquatic ecosystems have become rare, while rising summer temperatures have further shrunk fish habitats and reduced catch volumes.

Both communities consistently linked the disruption of natural hydrological cycles to the cumulative impacts of large upstream dams, the study noted.

Commenting on the findings, Palakiya Foundation Director Mahima Bansal, said the experiences of the two villages underscore the need to align infrastructure development with local environmental realities and traditional knowledge.

“Protecting vulnerable riverine communities requires a holistic approach that supports adaptive livelihoods, ecological restoration and community empowerment,” she said, adding that the organisation remains committed to working with government agencies, local bodies and communities to develop sustainable interventions.

Residents of Bhakatsapori called for public infrastructure such as schools and offices to be built on stilts, timely compensation for crop and livestock losses, and better coordination and advance warning on dam water releases.

In Rajankhat, villagers proposed stronger community governance of the Beel, establishment of community-run fish seed banks and water retention structures to sustain fisheries during dry periods.

Both communities stressed the need for early warning systems for floods and drought-like conditions, transparent information-sharing on upstream water management, and livelihood diversification initiatives suited to local ecological and social contexts, including women-led cooperatives and community oversight mechanisms related to dam operations.