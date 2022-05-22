From FIR against ex-NRC coordinator to Assam Floods, the week that was

Guwahati, May 22: Alleging "anti-national activities", a FIR was lodged against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, with the Criminal Investigation Department. In yet another news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute will be resolved by 2023. Among others the first wave of Assam floods has claimed 18 lives and has affected nearly 8.40 lakh people.

FIR against ex-NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela









Citing several loopholes in the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), the office of the State Coordinator for the NRC in Assam has lodged an FIR with CID against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, some officers and data entry operators for "anti-national activities" during the exercise to update the citizens' list.



The present State coordinator of NRC, Hitesh Dev Sarma, alleged there were anomalies in the list as it has facilitated the entry of names of ineligible persons as Indian nationals in the document.

"it is suspected that despite the mandate of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for an error-free NRC, the then State Coordinator, NRC Sri Prateek Hajela may have intentionally avoided the mandatory quality check by ordering use of a software which prevented quality check and facilitated entry of names of ineligible person into the NRC which can be seen as an anti national act affecting the national security," read the FIR.

Assam Floods claim 18 lives, nearly 8.40 lakh people affected









The flood situation in Assam worsened as the annual deluge has claimed 18 lives so far affecting around 8,39,691 people of 3,246 villages in 32 districts in flood including 6 districts affected by landslides.



"Total 14 human lives (9 in flood & 5 in landslide) have been lost in the first phase of floods in the State," ASDMA stated in an update. Meanwhile, four more deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As per ASDMA, Nagaon remained the worst-hit district with 3.39 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar (1.77 lakh) and Hojai (70,233).

As many as 74,907 flood-hit people have taken shelter in 282 relief camps, while another 214 relief distribution centres are operational. Army, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, trained volunteers and various agencies continued to be deployed in rescue and relief operations.

Assam-Arunachal border dispute to be resolved by next year: Amit Shah









Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the interstate border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be resolved by next year.



After "60 per cent" of Assam's border problems with Meghalaya were resolved amicably, the same dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is likely to be settled by this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said..

The Home Minister said this while addressing the golden jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal's Tirap district.

He further informed that the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are working for an amicable and permanent resolution to the border issue.