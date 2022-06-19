From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

Guwahati, June 19: This week started on a gloomy note as monsoon-triggered torrential rains have caused massive flooding and landslides in several parts of Assam. In yet another news, the saffron party secured a clean sweep in the 30-seat Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections. Among others Assam CM announced that 'Agniveers' would be given special preference in State police jobs after serving the forces for four years.

Flood situation worsens in Assam, over 30 lakh affected





The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with rising water levels in major rivers, amid incessant rain triggering landslides in many places across the State.



As per a release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods and landslides claimed eight more lives, taking up the total death toll this year to 62. Out of the eight, two people in Karimganj district and one person in Hailakandi district were buried alive in a landslide, and six died in the flood waters. Over 30 lakh have been affected in 4,291 villages across 32 districts of the state.

Fresh landslides were reported from Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj and South Salmara districts.

The state disaster response force, fire and emergency services personnel, policemen and ASDMA volunteers have also been deployed for rescue operations.

BJP sweeps KAAC polls, wins all 26 seats









The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the KAAC elections by winning all 26 seats, while Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the thumping victory of the BJP and assured people that the party would keep working for Assam's progress.

The KAAC, spread across two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and four sub-divisions of Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat and Hamren, consists of 30 members, of which 4 members are nominated.

'Agniveers will be recruited in Assam Police' says Himanta Biswa Sarma









While protests have erupted in several parts of the country against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that every Agniveer, will be recruited in state police if the same is a resident of Assam.



Speaking to media Sarma informed that every Agniveer who is a resident of Assam will get a job in the state police forces, adding that it was a "win-win" situation for the state. "So you will have the experience from the Army, and with the (Army) training you will join the police forces," he added.

The Centre announced the launch Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. As part of the scheme, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022. Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.