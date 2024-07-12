From classroom to cropland: Jorhat School promotes agricultural activities among students

Jorhat, July 12: In an interesting twist from traditional classroom learning, students of Cinnamara Jatiya Bidyalaya in Jorhat were seen leaving their classrooms and engaging in agricultural activities.

Located just seven kilometres from Jorhat town, this private school is fostering a new perception by inculcating agricultural education in their curriculum.

In an effort to connect the students to their roots, the school has taken this noble initiative since 2005.

The students were seen busy planting saplings in the muddy fields adjacent to their school under the guidance of their teachers. This initiative aims to impart knowledge about various crops and agricultural practices according to the seasonal weather. The students later harvest the crops once they ripen.

Meanwhile, the school’s unique approach has garnered a lot of appreciation from the public. Many believe that such initiatives are crucial in preserving traditional agricultural practices and ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their heritage.