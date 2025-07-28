From Bhupen Hazarika to biofuel: Sarma meets PM, Finance & Coal Ministers in a day

New Delhi, July 28: During his visit to the national capital on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a series of high-level meetings with top Union ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

"Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today", the chief minister posted on social media.

Chief Minister Sarma added that he apprised the Prime Minister of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the state.

Sarma said he also conveyed "on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September — a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey".

Sarma also presented the Prime Minister with a gamosa and several mementoes.

Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and dedicate the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

Sarma also met the Finance Minister in Parliament and briefed her about Assam's progress on socio-economic parameters, and sought her ministry's support and cooperation in furthering the economic development of the state.

He also invited Sitharaman to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the honour to invite Hon'ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur. This institution, dedicated to one of Assam's greatest freedom fighters, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, will be one of the first universities built on an entirely industry-oriented academic approach," Sarma posted on a ]popular micro-blogging website.

Once completed, some of the specialised programmes to be offered will be in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, etc., Sarma added.

Rajya Sabha MP Krishnendu Paul and Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Ministry, Pabitra Margherita was also present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister also called upon Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and discussed Coal India's operations in Tinsukia district's Margherita.

“Had an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu a while back. We discussed at length about making Coal India's operations in Margherita more vibrant, robust and productive. Grateful to the Hon'ble Minister for his time,' the Chief Minister posted on social media.

